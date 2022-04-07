Rahman is One of The Most Humble Musicians I Worked With: Grammy Winner Falguni

Musician Falguni Shah won an award for her album 'A Colorful World' at the Grammy Awards 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Falguni Shah was one of the two Indian musicians nominated for this year's Grammy Awards. She won her first Grammy for 'Best Children's Music Album' for A Colorful World.
In an interview with The Quint, the ecstatic musician shared what the win means for her. "For a musician, having a stamp and validation from the Academy is a very, very big reward. Musicians vote for the categories, not people who have no knowledge about music. Being validated by your peers gives you a satisfaction that's very deep", Falguni said.
She also touched upon the idea behind her album.
Falguni further spoke about her experience collaborating with stalwarts like AR Rahman, Yo Yo Ma, Ricky Martin and Philip Glass.
