Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Music Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Grammy Awards 2023: Beyonce Ties the Record With 31 All-Time Wins

Grammy Awards 2023: Beyonce Ties the Record With 31 All-Time Wins

Beyonce is in the same league as Georg Solti, who also has 31 Grammys.
Quint Entertainment
Music
Updated:

Beyonce won a Grammy Award this year too.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Beyonce won a Grammy Award this year too.</p></div>

The star-studded Grammy Awards 2023 is taking place at Crypto.com Arena. Beyonce scripted history for the most Grammy wins of all time with 31, in the same league as Georg Solti, who also has 31 trophies.

Beyonce won for best dance-electronic music recording category for 'Break My Soul', traditional R&B performance for 'Plastic Off the Sofa' and R&B song for 'Cuff It', which was written by several writers including Beyonce, The-Dream, Nile Rodgers, Raphael Saadiq. 

While Beyonce and Adele competed for Record of the Year award, ABBA has been nominated for 'Don’t Shut Me Down', Doja Cat for 'Woman', Harry Styles for 'As It Was', Kendrick Lamar for 'Heart Part 5', Lizzo for 'About Damn Time', Mary J. Blige for 'Good Morning Gorgeous' and Steve Lacy for 'Bad Habit' are also up against each other. Sam Smith and Kim Petras won for Best Pop Duo Performance, beating Coldplay, BTS and ABBA.

Also ReadAnoushka Shankar to Ricky Kej: Indian Artists Nominated for Grammys 2023

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 06 Feb 2023,07:45 AM IST

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
$ 25
3 months
$ 100
12 months
$ 200
12 months
Check Member Benefits
SCROLL FOR NEXT