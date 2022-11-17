Anoushka Shankar to Ricky Kej: Indian Artists Nominated for Grammys 2023

Anoushka Shankar and Ricky Kej.
(Photo Courtesy: Printerest)
The most-awaited list of nominees for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards was announced on Tuesday, 16 November. Although Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, and Adele are leading the nominations, several Indian and Indian-origin artists also made their way to the grand list.
These are the Indian artists, nominated by the Recording Academy for music's biggest night:
Multicultural group, Berklee Indian Ensemble has earned their first-ever nomination in the category of Best Global Music Album, for their 2022 album 'Shuruaat'. The group collaborated with several veteran musicians like Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, and Ustaad Zakir Hussain among others. The star-studded album also features eminent Nazrul Sangeet exponent, Nashid Kamal, and her singer-songwriter daughter, Armeen Musa's song 'Jaago Piya'. They are also the first Bangladeshis to receive this honour at the world's most famous musical awards.
British-Indian sitarist, vocalist, and composer Anoushka Shankar has earned two nominations in the broader category of Global Music this year. Her live album 'Between Us... (Live)' with the Metropole Orkest, hang player/percussionist Manu Delago, and conductor Jules Buckley has been nominated for Best Global Music Album. While, she has also secured a nod for Best Global Music Performance, for her collaboration with Pakistani-origin singer Arooj Aftab's song, 'Udhero Na'. These are Shankar's eighth and ninth nominations for the Grammys.
Indian composer and producer Ricky Kej, has secured yet another nomination at the 2023 Grammys with his 2022 album 'Divine Tides'. The album has been nominated for Best Immersive Audio Album, with credits going to immersive producers Stewart Copeland, Kej, and Herbert Waltl, and immersive mix engineer, Eric Schilling. 'Divine Tides' was Kej's collaborative project with Copeland and had bagged another Grammy for Best New Age Album in 2022. Besides, Kej won his first Grammy in the same category for his album 'Winds of Samsara' in 2015.
