A Pic of Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman & His Son Ameen Has Fans Thinking of ‘Dil Se'

Shah Rukh Khan with AR Rahman and his son Ameen.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
AR Rahman and his son Ameen both shared a picture of themselves with Shah Rukh Khan, on social media, and fans were reminded of Mani Ratnam's Dil Se.. In the photo, Shah Rukh is standing between Rahman and his son and is wearing a white shirt with black pants.
Rahman and Ameen, on the other hand, are in green and black traditional outfits respectively.
The 1998 film Dil Se.. was written and directed by Ratnam and starred Shah Rukh and Manish Koirala in the lead. The film's soundtrack was composed by AR Rahman and was immensely popular. The film itself won several awards.
Singer Jonita Gandhi commented, "3 dapper boys," and a fan wrote, "Awww fav 3! Okay need a SONG in Ameen VOICE with ARR music and SRK as a hero!"
A comment read, "Dil se re ~ Indian Music industry peaks here," and another fan commented, "Alexa, play Dil Se re!" One user rejoiced, "Omggggg.....my two biggest favourites ...Shahrukh and ARR Sir in one frame."
Shah Rukh and AR Rahman had both attended Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding on 9 June. SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani had shared pictures of his outfit for the event with the caption, "For Nayanthara’s Special Day!!"
The actor also posed for a photo with filmmaker Atlee who is directing one of his next ventures Jawan. The film also reportedly stars Nayanthara.
Other than that, Shah Rukh also has Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and Dunki with Taapsee Pannu lined up for release. Even though Shah Rukh was last seen on-screen in 2018 in Zero, he has been active as a producer.
Under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the actor backed Class of '83, Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Bob Biswas, and Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, and Sanya Malhotra's Love Hostel.
