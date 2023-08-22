Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato Split From Manager Scooter Braun

In continuation of the report, Ariana's split from her manager comes the same day Billboard learned that Demi Lovato, who signed with SB Projects in 2019, had parted ways with Braun.

The report also stated that it is unclear whether Grande is severing all business ties with Braun outside of management.

Grande had been with Braun and his SB Projects since 2013, the year she released her debut album, Yours Truly.

Rumours of Bieber's split from the manager following a report Friday (18 Aug) were denied by reps from both parties, as per the report by Billboard. The reps went on to say that such “rumours” were “not true.”