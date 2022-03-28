Pics: Zendaya, Ariana DeBose & Jessica Chastain Shine at the Oscars Red Carpet

Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose, and Zendaya in their Oscars 2022 looks.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The 94th Academy Awards are here to honour the best in cinema from 2021! The ceremony, hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, is being held in Los Angeles.
From Audrey Hepburn in Givenchy in 1954 to Nicole Kidman in 1997 to Billy Porter's Christian Siriano gown in 2019, and many more, the Oscars have given us several iconic moments in fashion and it's now time to take a look at the red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022.
Zendaya sports Valentino Haute Couture at the Oscars red carpet.
Kodi Smit-McPhee in a custom baby blue tuxedo from Bottega Veneta.
Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose in a red custom Valentino look complete with a cape and wide-legged pants.
Jessica Chastain, who wore a lilac purple Gucci gown to the Oscars, won the award for 'Best Actress'.
Megan Thee Stallion making her glorious Oscars red carpet debut with this blue Gaurav Gupta gown.
Sebastián Yatra in a pink (and glam) three-piece suit from Moschino.
Kristen Stewart in an unbuttoned white shirt and a jacket-and-shorts combo from Chanel.
Kristen Stewart with fiancé Dylan Meyer at the Oscars 2022.
Encanto star Diane Guerrero in a stunning black-and-white gown and dual tone gloves.
Kelly Marie Tran & Carlos Lopez Estrada on the red carpet. Kelly wore a traditional Vietnamese áo dài.
Simu Liu in wore a red Atelier Versace tuxedo with golden Medusa buttons.
Venus and Serena Williams, who inspired the film King Richard, at the Oscars. Venus wore a Elie Saab gown with silver accessories and Serena opted for a pink Gucci gown with black detailing.
Timothée Chalamet wore a stunning sequined black Louis Vuitton jacket.
Zendaya wore a white crop top with a sequined silver maxi skirt to the Oscars.
Stephanie Beatriz in Dior Haute Couture on the Oscars red carpet.
Former roommates Andrew Garfield and Jamie Dornan reunite at the 94th Academy awards.
