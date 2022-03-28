Pics: Zendaya, Ariana DeBose & Jessica Chastain Shine at the Oscars Red Carpet

The 94th Academy Awards are here to honour the best in cinema from 2021! The ceremony, hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, is being held in Los Angeles.

From Audrey Hepburn in Givenchy in 1954 to Nicole Kidman in 1997 to Billy Porter's Christian Siriano gown in 2019, and many more, the Oscars have given us several iconic moments in fashion and it's now time to take a look at the red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022.

