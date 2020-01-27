Grammys 2020: Priyanka, Ariana Grande, Lizzo at the Red Carpet
Celebs grace the red carpet at Grammys 2020. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were held at the Staples Centre at Los Angeles on 26 January, to honour the best recordings, artists and compositions of the year.

From Priyanka Chopra to Chrissey Teigen, Ariana Grande and Billy Porter, the red carpet of the event saw stars in their glamourous best.

Check out the photos:

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    FKA Twigs. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Rosalia. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    LL Cool J. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Shaun Ross. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    JoJo. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Brandi Carlie. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Jessie Reyez. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Brittany Howard. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Chrissey Teigen and John Legend. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Bebe Rexha. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Trevor Noah. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    H.E.R(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X and YoungKio.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    James Blake and Jameela Jalil. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Diplo and Orville Peck. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Khalid. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Iggy Pop and Maggie Rogers. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    David Crosby. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Yola.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Billie Elish. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Lizzo. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Lana Del Ray. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Kevin and Danielle Jonas. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Camila Cabello. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Shawn Mendes. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Lucky Daye. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    BTS. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Billy Porter. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Tyler.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
    Ariana Grande. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

