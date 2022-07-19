Alia Bhatt Sings The Telugu Version Of 'Kesariya', Fans Call It 'Cute'

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Music  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Alia Bhatt Sings The Telugu Version Of 'Kesariya', Fans Call It 'Cute'

The film is all set to release on 9 September.
The recently released Brahmastra song, 'Kesariya' has created quite the buzz on the internet. Although widely loved, the song has sparked internet users to create memes on it over the rhyming lyrics 'love storiya'. Many netizens complained that the words didn't compliment the rest of the song.

However, meanwhile, Alia singing the Telugu version of the song is also going around the internet. The actor sang the song during an Instagram live along with Sid Sriram during a promotional event.

A Twitter user posted the video clip from the live, saying, "aloo singing the kesariya telugu version has my whole heart she is so soft"

Many other users also appreciated Alia's singing and called her Telugu "perfect", while others called it "adorable."

On the other end, the song ‘Kesariya’ has been sung by Arijit Singh with vocals by Nikhita Gandhi (the Hindi version) and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The Kannada version was sung by Sanjith Hegde and Sid Sriram. The music is by Pritam and it has been picturised on the lead pair in Varanasi. The Telugu version was also sung by Sid Sriram.

