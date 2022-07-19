Ayan Mukerji Reacts to Criticism About the Words ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Ayan Mukerji, who has directed Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Brahmastra, has addressed the criticism surrounding the song ‘Kesariya’. After the song released, several people on social media have made memes and jokes about the phrase ‘love storiyaan’ being included in the song.

In a video shared on Reddit, Ayan said that the addition ‘would have been a fun twist’ to the song. When he was told that people have compared ‘love storiyaan’ in the song to finding elaichi in biryani, Ayan Mukerji said, “We put it with a lot of love, we found it very interesting.”