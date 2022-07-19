Ayan Mukerji Reacts to Criticism About the Words ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Ayan Mukerji is the director of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra.
Ayan Mukerji, who has directed Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Brahmastra, has addressed the criticism surrounding the song ‘Kesariya’. After the song released, several people on social media have made memes and jokes about the phrase ‘love storiyaan’ being included in the song.
In a video shared on Reddit, Ayan said that the addition ‘would have been a fun twist’ to the song. When he was told that people have compared ‘love storiyaan’ in the song to finding elaichi in biryani, Ayan Mukerji said, “We put it with a lot of love, we found it very interesting.”
He added, "We did not find it like elaichi, we thought it was a twist like bahut shakkar me thoda namak jab aata hai, uska ek maza, ek swaad hai (...we thought it was a twist like having some salt in a lot of sugar. There’s a fan to that; a taste to that).”
The song ‘Kesariya’ has been sung by Arijit Singh (the Hindi version) and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The Kannada version was sung by Sanjith Hegde and Sid Sriram. The music is by Pritam and it has been picturised on the lead pair in Varanasi.
Watch the music video here:
