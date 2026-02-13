‘Wuthering Heights’: A Teenage Edgelord’s Fanfiction Masquerading as Adaptation

Catherine, played by Margot Robbie is, for lack of a better word, annoying. She is a teenage edgelord come to life—having the intelligence of a sloth doesn’t help her cause. Some of her gesticulations are so extra that you wonder if Heathcliff left because he couldn’t keep up with her theatrics.

Not that Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) is the brooding gentleman he was in Brontë’s classic. He radiates golden retriever energy so unmistakably, he could be the muse of Sabrina Carpenter’s song ‘Manchild’.