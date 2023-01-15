'Waltair Veerayya' Review: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Enjoyable in This Masala Film

Sankranti (Pongal) is a special festival down south, and its celebration isn't complete without watching our favorite stars’ films. Just like how the Tamil films’ clash, Ajith’s Thunivu vs. Vijay’s Varisu, has created huge excitement, the Telugu fans are in for a treat with the battle between Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya.

Megastar Chiranjeevi in Waltair Veerayya walks in like a boss—massy, funny, and full of action.

The story of the film revolves around Veerayya (Chiranjeevi), one of the most sought-after underworld dons. He is a nightmare to rouge thugs and the last resort to the country's armed forces for an unofficial help. A retired police officer seeks Veerayya’s help to avenge the deaths of his innocent colleagues.

Who is the mastermind behind the murders? Is Veerayya connected to the murderer even before he was tasked with catching hold of him? The film answers these questions through the rest of the story.