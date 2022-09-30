Review: Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan Steal The Show In 'Vikram Vedha'

Those who haven’t seen the Tamil original will definitely have more fun watching Vikram Vedha, but even if you are well-acquainted with the plot the movie will make you sit up and take notice. Helmed by the same makers, the film shows us how a remake can really come into its own.

Vikram Vedha is inspired by the Indian folklore Baital Pachisi. Just like the astute King in the story our man Vikram (Saif Ali Khan), an upright and brave police officer, must find his way out through the maze of riddles and questions that Vedha (Hritik Roshan), a dreaded criminal, throws his way.