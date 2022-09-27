'The Real Vikram Vedha Behave Like This': Hrithik Teaches Saif Dance Moves
The theatrical release is on 30 September.
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan were rarely spotted together during Vikram Vedha promotions but the Hrithik took to social media to share a video of them together as they danced to the Vikram Vedha song Alcoholia. Hrithik tried to teach Saif the hook step to the song but both ended up having a fun gala time as both of them forget the steps to the song.
Hrithik Roshan wrote, "The real Vikram Vedha behave like this. Vedha forgotten the step, teaching Vikram all wrong."
Vikram Vedha is the official Hindi remake of a 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The film is written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. It stars Radhika Apte and Vaani Kapoor in important roles. Hrithik plays a gangster while Saif Ali Khan is more than ready to play a cop who will put him in his place. The theatrical release is on 30 September.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Saif Ali Khan Hrithik Roshan Vikram Vedha
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.