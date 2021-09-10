'Tuck Jagadish' Review: Nani's Film Just Stops Short of Being Fully 'Mass'

Tuck Jagadish is a Nani vehicle all the way and he’s a joy to watch as the infallible saviour to all. Endlessly earnest and equally enjoyable in the emotional scenes, where he demands you feel what he feels, and the swagged up, slow-motion ass kickery. But, of course, the female characters have little to do, other than serve as damsels in distress (a wasted Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Verma) or merely serve as mothers whose identity is little more than loving their sons (Maala Parvathi). As Jagadish’s niece Chandra, Aishwarya Rajesh’s track is particularly baffling. Chandra is in love with her uncle - our hero Jagadish. When he rejects her proposal, out of scorn she agrees to a marriage proposal from the bad guy’s brother, just to teach Jagadish a lesson. Her new husband is physically abusive and never misses an opportunity to prove it. When uncle Jagadish comes to save her from this new hell and take her home, she refuses to go because the “pain of his rejection is worse” than the ongoing domestic abuse (?).