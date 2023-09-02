Goldfish Review: Deepti Naval, Kalki Koechlin Shine in a Complex & Delicate Film

It is but natural – Ana is the reminder of reluctant parenthood and Sadhana is a reminder of an abusive childhood. Who would be willing to reconcile with either truth? Children are, culturally, expected to take care of their parents when they grow older.

The title ‘Goldfish’ at first glance seems like an obvious metaphor for fading memory – ‘you have the memory of a goldfish,’ we often chide. But a goldfish is also an important part of a memory from Anamika’s past. It represents the feelings Anamika must deal with – does she, or rather must she, conform to the expectations society places upon her as the child of an ailing mother by forgetting her slights against her?