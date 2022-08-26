‘Theerppu’ Review: A Simple Story With Overtly Political Statements

What happens when you run into childhood friends after almost two decades? If you thought of a beautiful reunion where you rekindle nostalgic memories, you are spoiled by the feel-good Indian cinema.

Theerppu revolves around four friends who share a traumatic past. Their fathers are embroiled in a property dispute. While the sons enjoy the fruits of their fathers’ cunningness, life takes a different turn for the one who is cheated.

When these sons meet again after a long gap, history repeats itself but with a twist. What happens? What is the judgment for the criminals? Does justice prevail? Will the sinners get their deserving punishments? Who wins in life? The film answers these questions with the rest of the story.