‘The Trial’ Review: Kajol Shines in a Show That Needs Nuance Instead of Binaries

Suparn Varma (with writers Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal, and Siddharth Kumar) has adapted the multi-season legal drama The Good Wife for an Indian audience as The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha! The title and the tagline are self-explanatory. The show follows Noyonika Sengupta (Kajol), a promising lawyer who had to quit her job after marriage and kids, and now has to return to the profession following her husband’s arrest.

How does her husband’s arrest for abuse of power affect Noyonika and her two young children? The show starts to address it multiple times but doesn’t keep its effort consistent to drive the point home. There’s also hope for exploration of privilege – people around Noyonika call her new house ‘small’; a 3-bedroom house she buys after selling their Mercedes. But the writing is too superficial to convey the complexities and nuances of privilege.