Review: ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ 4 Is Great TV but Cracks Are Starting to Show

Season 3 ended with Midge Maisel and her friend-manager Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) being dropped off at the tarmac, after Midge was dropped from pop singer Shy Baldwin's (Leroy McClain) world tour, for all but outing the closeted singer during her set. Oh, but Midge is not one for introspection- Shy isn’t the first person to fall prey to Midge’s selfishness (although this is arguably the most serious).

She insists that the crowd loved her show, (seemingly) unintentionally oblivious to the damage she has caused- outing a public figure is rarely safe in 2022, the 60s was a whole different ballpark.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 4 (judging by the two episodes available for review) is about Midge Maisel’s not-so-marvelous career slump.