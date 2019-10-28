‘The Irishman’ Is a Brilliant Cure for Endless Theme Park Rides

The differences begin with Frank’s character, who unlike Henry Hill or Jordan Belfort, is as unambitious a man as they come. He is driven by a post-Great Depression, post-World War II muddling of ethics, wanting nothing but a cushy job and to be in the good books of the crime families that ruled the land. He earnestly capitalizes on his time as a soldier to prove that he is good at murder. (Interestingly, Scorsese is the second filmmaker this year to posit that a history in the armed forces may give one a predilection for violence, a thesis that is simple but increasingly taboo in nationalistic times.) Frank is for the most part, ‘just following orders,’ an approach that becomes complicated when the two men he is loyal to end up on opposite sides of the coin.

De Niro is fantastic in the role, he hasn’t had something this meaty to chew on in ages. The cast around him is equally excellent. Scorsese brought Pesci out of retirement for The Irishman, and gives him the against-type character of the elder gangster: wise, underplayed, as ruthless as he is kind. And then there’s Pacino, with whom Scorsese is working for the first time. Pacino gets to play a real-life iconic character and still carries that bombastic energy he has displayed in his late career. Ray Romano, Harvey Keitel, Anna Pacquin and Bobby Cannavale bring a lot to their small but pivotal parts.