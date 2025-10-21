Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Thamma’ Promises Blood, Delivers Tomato Juice

When the pair return to Alok’s Delhi home, “comedy” ensues as she tries to fit into his life and adjust to living among humans. Except that the fish-out-of-water template that takes up the narrative’s first half is tedious.

There is no lack of promising comedic scenarios in seeing her trying to fit in with regular people and live in Alok’s home with his suspicious parents (played by Paresh Rawal and Geeta Aggarwal). They only eat vegetarian food, while she wants to eat the neighbour's dog, for example. But the humour here rarely sparkles.

Call it a crutch or a feature, but the one thing we’ve always been able to count on these films for is the humour and merging middle-class charms with otherworldly thrills. While Rashmika brings little dimension to Tadaka, comedic or otherwise, the exasperated everyman is a template Ayushmann Khurrana has repeatedly aced, but Thamma sees him on autopilot.