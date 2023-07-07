Blind Review: Sonam Kapoor & Vinay Pathak Try To Save a Rapidly Unravelling Film

Saraf is my favourite act; he is righteously frustrated at not being taken seriously and yet, perceptive and kind. And this double act is carried out skillfully by the actor. Sonam Kapoor tries her best to elevate her character in the film. She utilised her grace perfectly to try and capture the inner turmoil of her character but despite a restrained performance, it is inconsistently effective.

She does, however, perfect the mannerisms of her character, astutely sidestepping the need to exaggerate which often happens when able-bodied actors portray characters with disabilities.