Shilpa Shetty's 'Sukhee' Is A Lukewarm Film On The Plight Of Desi Housewives

Sukhee, directed by Sonal Joshi, presents itself as a feminist film, but unfortunately, it often feels more concerned with appearing feminist rather than genuinely embodying those principles. The Shilpa Shetty Kundra-starrer leans heavily on tired tropes and clichéd storylines, failing to inject a breath of fresh air into its narrative.

The central plot revolves around Sukhee (Shilpa Shetty), a Punjabi housewife trapped in a life where her husband views her as a mere punching bag, only showing kindness when he needs assistance at work. Her daughter, on the other hand, treats her like a doormat, which is the norm for many teenage daughters.

These dynamics are all too familiar and lack the depth needed to engage the viewer on a deeper level. Shetty's performance is inconsistent, leaving the audience somewhat disconnected from her character.