Review: Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ Comes Alive When It Moves Away From Action

Every few minutes we are reminded of the jersey which young Kittu wants for his birthday and how Arjun is unable to arrange for a mere Rs 500 to buy it. This is repeated so many times that one is almost tempted to take out the money from our wallet and get done with it!

Jersey could easily have been 20 mins shorter if only it was edited better. The cricket action and match sequences are routine and predictable but what remained unmatched was Shahid’s performance. As long as Jersey remains an intimate exploration of a father-son relationship, it holds us. But as it gets subsumed by the overarching theme to make a grand statement it’s on a sticky wicket.

Rating: 3 Quints out of 5.