Review: Allu Arjun Holds the Fort In 'Pushpa', But That’s Not Enough

In legal and moral terms, Pushpa is a bad egg. I say morally also to emphasise the fact that he doesn’t share his wealth with everybody. He doesn’t dip his fingers into others’ pies. At the same time, however, he’s not somebody whom you might see as a do-gooder. In a scene where he has a conversation with a police officer, he tells him that they’re all fighting their own wars.

He means that the cops need to catch the culprits as that’s what they’re paid to do and the culprits, in turn, need to be one step ahead of them. It’s a perfect dialogue to describe a dog-eat-dog world. And it becomes all the more important because it’s uttered by a smuggler who cuts down trees and transports them to a harbour in a neighbouring state. The cops know that Pushpa is not like the rest of his ilk since he thinks on his feet.

If that sounds wacky in Sukumar’s universe, it’s probably meant to be. There’s another point to be noted here – Pushpa is not exactly an antihero who ticks all the boxes. He aspires to climb the business ladder without coming across as a subordinate. There’s an excellent nugget in the opening stretch where he refuses to uncross his legs to massage his boss’s ego. Money is, of course, important to him, but he doesn’t want to bow down to earn what he deserves. It’s all part of the “Thaggedhe le” attitude that he builds around himself. And he also likes to state that he’s a self-made man. Indeed, he’s self-made, unlike his half-siblings. That’s the bottom line he perhaps wants to draw.