Murder Mystery 2 Review: Jennifer Aniston-Adam Sandler Film Is Delightful Chaos

Dressed to the nines in exquisite Indian wedding attire (cue a stunning Aniston in a Manish Malhotra lehenga), the couple meets the other characters in the film who soon become suspects – Vikram’s ex-fiancé Countess Sekou (Jodie Turner-Smith) and her assistant Imani (Zurin Villanueva), a creepy former footballer Francisco (Enrique Arce), and Vikram’s reliable protector and bodyguard Colonel Ulenga (John Kani). Another noteworthy introduction is that of Vikram’s clearly smarter sister Saira (Kuhoo Verma).

It’s refreshing to watch an Indian wedding in a Hollywood film that isn’t laughable at best and offensive at worst.

Every character is perfectly cast except Jodie Turner-Smith and Zurin deserved more substantial roles for the stakes that they bring to the story.