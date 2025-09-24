Historic BAFTA Win: 'Boong' Balances Innocence and Harsh Realities of Manipur

(Boong has scripted history by becoming the first Indian film to win the Best Children’s and Family Film award at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). Following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024, the film from Manipur had already garnered significant international attention. At BAFTA, it triumphed over a strong lineup of contenders—French animated sci-fi Arco, Lilo & Stitch, and Zootopoia 2. This review has been republished from The Quint's archives to mark this landmark achievement.)

Right off the bat, it’s hard not to root for a film like Boong.

Firstly, it’s a film that is familiarising many like myself who claim to be living in ‘mainland’ India with a region of the country that is less represented in mainstream films, in this case—Manipur.

Secondly, it’s a film led by a school-going protagonist. Despite a rich tradition of children’s stories—and a population of approximately 27 crore children who are currently in school—there is an immense dearth of children’s films in India.

Thirdly, it marks the debut feature of a female director whose resume as an assistant director includes landmark Hindi films like Rang De Basanti and Luck By Chance. It's heartening to see a personal film, with a modest budget being backed by producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment.