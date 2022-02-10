'Mahaan' Movie Review: Vikram's Film Is Messy and Doesn't Rise Above Its Ideas

Characters, true to their vocation, are perennially inebriated in this film. But the filmmaking is alarmingly sober and so are the colours. No place for the kind of flashiness or the exuberant dash of hues Karthik tried in Jagame Thandhiram. Mahaan is much more muted, almost colourless in some portions lacking any contrast. It gives the film a dull texture and there’s only so much cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna can do. An earlier fight scene has a wonderful single take, another action sequence in a dingy basement—with broken mannequins and reams of cloth—as trains pass by at regular intervals, each upping the tension, makes for a cracker of a scene between Gandhi and Dada—short for Dadabhai Naoroji, don’t ask—played by Dhruv Vikram. The shortened dada for the upright cop out to eradicate Gandhi the alcohol baron is another play on uneven ideologies. As the staunch Gandhian who has never wavered from the path, how come Dada (Dhruv is predictably given Vikram line throwbacks—one to I and another to Saamy, no surprise that the latter works better) is now out for an eye? In his defence, Karthik Subbaraj does pose this question to his characters, but the filmmaker didn’t think through his own messy concoction. What may have sounded legible or even intelligent on paper didn’t crossover to the screen.

If there is one heartening fact about Mahaan it is that Vikram’s still got it. Give the man a role devoid of makeovers he’s still capable of imparting every limb to it. Very few actors have or use the physicality the way Vikram does. When he is on screen his face, hands, legs and body all speak in unison. It made me wonder how good Vikram would have been in a film like Master. He would have sailed effortlessly through the two emotional scenes in which Vijay’s struggle is laid bare (Lokesh Kanagaraj intelligently shoots through the sun and lets the lens flare take care of it in one). But both the writing and the filmmaking don’t rise above the ideas of Mahaan. There’s a good film within its great central conflict in there somewhere. Until Karthik Subbaraj finds it, give me glorious misfires like Jagame Thandhiram—films that have something to say and take punts while doing it—any day.

Our Rating: 2.5 Stars out of 5