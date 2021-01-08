Review: Maara, a Paradise Crumbled Under the Weight of Mundanity

It’s not like Goa – it’s not a party palace. Nevertheless, the coastal cities of the Malayalam state possess an otherworldly allure. If you visit Kochi during the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, you can catch hundreds of Maaras and Charlies at work.

With all these cultural aspects in place, Maara moves briskly, like a breeze, through the first hour. Paaru’s search for the vagabond, Maara (Madhavan), takes her to different sides of the town. She gets in touch with a few thugs, an antique dealer, and even a thief, to get an idea behind Maara’s eccentricity. But he’s not the kind of person she can get hold of easily. As though a riddle she needs to solve, she takes it as a challenge to find him.

Again, this isn’t a cat-and-mouse game, unlike the other Madhavan-starrer Vikram Vedha. Maara isn’t hiding from Paaru. He simply doesn’t like to have a place he can call his home. He wants to travel around the country and experience different cultures. Also, we don’t get these blobs of information via the conversations he has. They, rather, come through the things that Paaru hears about him. So far, so good, right? But everything that’s buttery and sunshine-y about Maara ends once it shifts to a hill station.

Although Paaru lugs her luggage up the hill to learn more about a character (Kani, portrayed by Sshivada) that she encounters in an unpublished graphic novel, the movie goes downhill. Various characters pop up here. It’s definitely nice to see a bunch of old guys make fun of each other, but that’s not enough. Right from the time Paaru steps into Vellaiya’s (Mouli) bungalow, it begins to feel like a different film.