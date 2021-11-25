Maanaadu Review: Simbu-Starrer Time-Loop Thriller Takes a Bold Political Stand

Myriad situations come and go which result in one huge reveal at interval point – the time-loop is not just for Simbu but also for SJ Suryah (Oh and his name is Dhanushkodi, do go figure!). And what a hoot (and hot) introduction scene SJ Suryah gets! The more villainous the antagonist, the better it is for the hero to emerge victorious. Maanaadu sees a face-off like nowhere else before, in terms of both matching brain and brawn between Simbu and SJ Suryah. The character actors we see in this film are familiar faces in unfamiliar roles.

Let me try writing a short description of Maanaadu’s story: The finish-offs in each time loop results in one ending and a hero who goes about “correcting” that ending but who is also willing to sacrifice himself for the larger good and the hero is a Muslim man, (I pause to take a breath and the story is not yet done!) and added to all this is: Maanaadu a high-end political thriller as well.

There are mind-blowing action blocks with a fierce as hell Simbu. Special mention: Stunt Silva Master who also makes an appearance. One particular soliloquy scene by SJ Suryah showcases his histrionics but not without a jibe from Simbu to Premgi on how he (meaning Dhanushkodi) will outdo Premgi in over-acting!