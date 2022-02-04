Review: Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Looop Lapeta’ is Eclectic and Gripping

The film starts with a message flashing on a mobile screen. “Good decisions come from experience, experience comes from making bad decisions,” it reads. But what is it that pushes us to take a certain decision? Is it free will, is it all predestined? Can a single moment really change the course of our entire life?

The way the story is structured we would be tempted to look for a deeper philosophical meaning and ruminate on the role of chance and the thematic exploration of free will. But to truly enjoy Looop Lapeta I’d suggest you surrender to the eclectic energy and vibe that the film throbs with.