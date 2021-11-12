'Kurup' Film Review: Dulquer Salmaan Shines In This Compelling Thriller

Kurup is a film set in a stunningly evoked Indian past. But it can also be viewed as a mad ride into the dreams of an ultra criminal. Obviously a tightrope walk for its makers for many reasons. First being Dulquer Salmaan cast as the protagonist, hence the aspect of glorifying a criminal. Also, almost everyone in Kerala is aware of this case. There have even been films made on it before, even so, a good script with a unique cinematic style makes Kurup stand a shade taller than most others in the crime/conman genre of films made. Kurup stops a whisper short of glorifying the criminal, and here it could also be attributed to the on-point portrayal by Dulquer Salmaan.

The first half of Kurup will leave you a bit dissatisfied and you’d be forgiven if at interval, you feel that you could give the scriptwriters a lesson or two on closing gaps. But the cheeky second half will convince you why Jithin K Jose, Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind got the job. The film picks up speed and blazes on, bridging all the gaps, doubts and unanswered points the viewer had.

Kurup chronicles the life of conman turned fugitive Sudhakara Kurup, and Kerala police’s unending chase to find him. It's based on the real life case of Sukumara Kurup, who is till today untraceable after strangling and burning to death KJ Chacko in an effort to stage his own death.