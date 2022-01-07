Review: 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' Has an Interesting Premise But Doesn't Engage

The story goes something like this. A Rajput king lives with his beautiful palace crumbling around him. With all past power lost, he owes the government, like all common people, much money in taxes. He is but a common man caught in the middle of a history lesson. He fears losing everything at the hands of debts and empty treasuries and the only way to save the palace, legacy and heritage would be to bring back the heirs of this dynasty and have them rescue what has been their family’s glory for centuries - his 4 daughters who are poles apart, who live far away from not only their father but also each other. Under a clever ruse he is able to bring the women back under the same roof after which begin games of silly competitions, bickering and ridiculous childish slapstick comedy. It is quite funny and stays true to its energy, never once becoming too somber or serious.

The daughters are in Lara Dutta the rich mans, urban, well spoken and ruthless trophy wife while Soha Ali Khan plays a mild, hippie hippie dance teacher in what looks like a lighter version of the Osho ashram, intact with Hindi speaking foreigners in shirts that say Om. She is sweet, kind, sentimental and perhaps my favourite of the four. Kritika Kamra plays an intolerable, irritating, on the nose social media influencer who is as good a satire of the ridiculous people society puts on a pedestal in todays empty materialist online economy. She is perpetually on her phone, dates cricketers for clout and has a terrible foot in mouth problem all thanks to her ditzy self involvement and finally we have Anya Singh, the socially awkward tech nerd with introverted tendencies and lots of allergies. The female characters are all a typical character types and while they’re fun to watch, they sometimes border on stereotypical and it is these polarising relationships and character types that create whatever conflict there is in the show. Through its fairly uneventful run, the show banks on these stark characters to create any kind of engagement with the story.

Their mother passed away years ago and in sweet moments of flashback we see happier times, better times, when they hadn’t all started hating each other and their father. Through funny games and very random antics, the father tries to, once again like in their childhood, pit them against each other.