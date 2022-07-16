‘Iravin Nizhal’ Review: Parthiban Shines Better as Actor-Director Than Writer

The film begins with a making sequence showing the mammoth efforts that went into filming it and the practical difficulties involved to achieve this technical feat. With changing lighting setups, costumes and location shifts, without compromising on the camera focus and the artists’ performances, Parthiban pulls it off to render an immersive experience for the audience.

Mind you, these swift switches have to happen all within the flash of a few seconds and it ain’t just about him, he needs to get the whole set with over 300 workers to toil in unison for his vision, with extreme precision. One wrong move and the film has to be shot all over again. Parthiban proves he is a visual raconteur par excellence in this ambitious project Iravin Nizhal.