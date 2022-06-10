'777 Charlie' Review: A Heartwarming Tale of Love & Compassion

Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie traces the bond between a man and his dog.
After watching the Kannada movie 777 Charlie, which released on 10 June in five different languages, you will realise that the film clicks not just because of the latest ‘pan India release fever’, but because it resonates with everyone.
Directed by Kiranraj K, 777 Charlie stars pup Charlie, Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha.
The story revolves around Dharma (Rakshit Shetty), a loner living a mechanical life. It's ironic that a person who doesn't have a smile on his face watches Charlie Chaplin films all day. As luck would have it, Charlie, a Labrador Retriever puppy, comes into his life and changes him forever. They both are trying to heal from past trauma and find solace in each other’s company after they meet accidentally.
Though it starts as a love-hate relationship, the dog, with her unconditional love, transforms Dharma. He quits smoking, smiles more often and strives to become a better person. The transformation is such that a neighbourhood kid, who initially feels intimidated by the ‘Hitler mama’, starts developing a fondness for him.
Just when Dharma and Charlie start bonding, things take a U-turn and destiny forces them to embark on an adventure. The twists and turns that follow make 777 Charlie an emotional roller-coaster ride. Bobby Simha's cameo as a loner with his pet Karuppan is very crucial to the plot.
The music of Nobin Paul adds to the funny yet emotional mood of the man-dog tale. The larger idea of a man hating a dog but ending up loving the latter more than himself is cliched and the film even loses its grip as it moves towards the climax, but the way 777 Charlie is pictured lets you get past those distractions. Special credits to cinematographer Aravind Kashyap in making that happen. The snow-capped Himalayas, especially the climax sequence, will be etched in your memory.
It is commendable that the crew has excelled in presenting a heartwarming tale by taking up the challenge to capture the innocence, mischievousness and the intense emotions of Charlie.
The film reminds us about pet adoption and points out as to how, when people indulge in inbreeding, it has a detrimental effect to the dog community. Even if you are not a pet lover, 777 Charlie will turn you into one.
