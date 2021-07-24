Review: Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2' is Unfunny & Outdated

Priyadarshan is back after a gap of almost eight years with Hungama 2, loosely based on his own Malyalam original Minnaram. The name, of course, brings to mind the 2003 film by the director. However, both the story and its much-appreciated humour have no bearing on the present instalment. Shilpa Shetty is back on the screen too after a gap of 14 years, but is now in news for what is little to do with the film.

Given the director’s signature style of conjuring up confusion to evoke laughter, we are mentally prepared to suspend our disbelief and take in the high-pitched slapstick comedy without asking too many questions . However, Hungama 2 tests our patience and how! With a run time of two-and-a-half hours, it’s an excruciating wait for a joke to land.