HIT The First Case Review: The Crime Thriller Fails To Hit The Mark

The remake of Sailesh Kolanu‘s 2020 Telugu film by the same name, Hit: The First Case ends with the promise of a second film. But given the bewildering proceedings in this, one is already apprehensive about the next installment.

HIT stands for Homicide Intervention Team and it’s here that Vikram (Rajkummar Rao) works. His girlfriend Neha (Sanya Malhotra) works in the forensics department. And something seems off right from the beginning, both in their relationship as well as in the film.