'Shabaash Mithu' Review: Taapsee Pannu Doesn't Miss a Beat in Hit-and-Miss Film

Taapsee Pannu in 'Shabaash Mithu' as cricketer Mithali Raj.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Owing to the clearly demarcated interval point , Shabaash Mithu can be easily divided into two halves. The first part with its innocence, heart-warming moments wins us over. The second half manages to undo all the good work in one go. It’s amusing to see the highs and lows all in the span of a single film which feels like two different people envisioned and directed it.
Based on the story of former Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj, Shabaash Mithu deserves all shabaashi for breaking the typical sports biopic prototype. Instead of the now stale trajectory that involves an underdog, training montages in a single song sequence and a nail biting photo finish, Priya Aven’s screenplay allows for the emotional core to develop first.
A still from 'Shabaash Mithu'.
Mithu forges an unlikely bond with Noorie - the Kambli to her Tendulkar ambitions. From going to Bharatnatyam dance classes together to braving out the bullying by the big boys Inayat Verma and Kasturi Jagnam ensure we are invested and rooting for them. Soon little Inayat makes way for Taapsee Pannu as Mithali readies herself for a bigger ground and more glory. There is excitement and hope both for the characters and the on-screen proceedings.
Taapsee has the tough task of playing someone who isn’t very expressive. Mithali keeps to herself, she speaks softly with her face registering very little of what she actually feels.
Other teammates Mumtaz Sorcar (Jhorna Ghosh modeled on Jhulan Goswami) and Sampa Mandal (modeled on Neetu David) are just as good along with a solid Vijay Raaz playing the tough to please coach Sampath Sir.
Vijay Raaz in a still from 'Shabaash Mithu'.
But post interval, the film appears to have disowned its own characters, and for that matter, the audience. Why have voiceovers stating the obvious when you have an actor of the calibre of Taapsee who can convey so much with just a look?
Taapsee Pannu as Mithali Raj in a still from 'Shabaash Mithu'.
But director Srijit Mukherji always seems to rely more on heavy preachy dialogues than the acting prowess of the cast to forge a bond with the audience. As a result when on-field cricket playing scenes are played out in quick succession the film pulls away further than drawing us in. Most players including Mithali hardly get a close up and as the camera pans wide its tough to distinguish one from another. A generic drabness takes over and everyone seems to be in a rush to reach the denouement.
This sudden shift in the narrative tone is both inexplicable and unforgivable and Shabaash Mithu is poorer for it. It’s a pity because Mithali’s inspiring story and Taapsee’s solid performance deserved better.
Rating: 2.5 Quints out of 5.
