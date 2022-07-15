'Shabaash Mithu' Review: Taapsee Pannu Doesn't Miss a Beat in Hit-and-Miss Film

But director Srijit Mukherji always seems to rely more on heavy preachy dialogues than the acting prowess of the cast to forge a bond with the audience. As a result when on-field cricket playing scenes are played out in quick succession the film pulls away further than drawing us in. Most players including Mithali hardly get a close up and as the camera pans wide its tough to distinguish one from another. A generic drabness takes over and everyone seems to be in a rush to reach the denouement.