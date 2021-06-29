I Have Become a Perpetual Cheater In All My Films: Taapsee Pannu

Ever since Netflix dropped the trailer of Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey-starrer Haseen Dillruba, there has been quite a buzz around the film. The trailer follows Taapsee aka Rani Kashyap, who gets married to Rishu (Vikrant) only to realise he is not the partner she has been looking for. Rani discovers love in Harshvardhan, but her world turns upside down when her husband dies in an 'accident' and she stands accused for his death.

The Quint spoke to the cast and director of the film, who spoke about the mysterious character 'Panditji'. When asked if he had someone in mind for Panditji, director Vinil Mathew said, "We initially had someone in mind for the character of Panditji, since he is crucial to the story. We thought we would paste his photo at the back of the book. I even told my producers that there could be a whole new series based on Panditji's character. However, things didn't go as per plan because of the lockdown. Eventually, the actor also couldn't adjust his dates. But thinking back I realise it's a good thing for Panditji to stay a figment of one's imagination".