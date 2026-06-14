‘Governor’ Turns Hard Economics into a Masala Tale, But Bares RBI’s Soul

Sometime in April 1991, I sat in the North Block room of the then finance minister Yashwant Sinha as he briefed a small group of journalists on the grim economic situation. India’s fiscal deficit at the end of the previous fiscal year stood at well over 8 percent of the GDP.

Unknown to us, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor was busy preparing to fly out to Switzerland and mortgage more than 20 tonnes of gold from the national reserves in a visually and viscerally disturbing moment for the country.

Memories of that sunny morning in the majestic sandstone building came tumbling as I watched Governor: The Silent Saviour, starring Manoj Bajpayee as A Ramanan, the protagonist in a role evidently inspired by, but hardly resembling in looks, manner or personality, the then controversial central bank governor, S Venkitaramanan.