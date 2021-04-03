In 'Run', Aneesh Chaganty Does Hitchcock by Proxy

Aneesh Chaganty's second feature opens to a distraught Diane, who has her hands pressed against the incubator keeping her premature baby alive. Before the doctors in the background can deliver the potentially terrible news, the film cuts to 17 years later.

Searching proved Chaganty enjoys working within certain limited parameters. In his debut feature, a father was forced to look for his missing daughter within the confines of computer and phone screens. In Run, a daughter must find out the truth about her mother within the confines of her home. Despite the limitations in setting, Chaganty still engineers plenty of anguish into its architecture, turning everyday circumstances into sources of anxiety for Chloe.