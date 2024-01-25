'Mind-Blowing': Netizens Review Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone's Film Fighter

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in a still from the song.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Siddharth Anand's latest Bollywood release, "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, has hit the big screen. As the first major Hindi entertainer of the year, the audience was more than excited to see the film.
Here are the early reviews for this action-thriller film.
Audiences took to social media platform x to explore the good, bad and average bits of the film. But the review of the film has been overwhelmingly positive, But many complained the film fell flat and did not have the spark that they were looking for.
One user wrote, "Awesome visuals and gripping aerial combat scenes with seeti marr dialogues."
While another praised Deepika for her acting, stating, "Real queen of Bollywood. "
Here are some other reviews:
The movie is touted as a high-octane entertainer, blending elements of action, drama, and romance. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)