Review: 'F9' Confirms 'Fast & Furious' Franchise Has no Mileage Left

The franchise has been running on empty for a while now. Leaning into its soap operatic traditions, the new movie invents long-lost siblings and brings back old fan favourites. There’s really no mistaking the logic of the absurd that defines Justin Lin’s vision for F9. Each entry in the saga has been about one-upping the previous one. The scale this time is out-of-this-world. Literally. F9 sets part of its climactic mission in outer space.

There is a transgressive appeal to cars in action movies. Lines can be crossed by simply putting the foot on the pedal. But that appeal was lost when the franchise turned Dom from a street racer to heist-puller, super-spy and near-immortal. Diesel is always up to the challenge though, doing what he does best: he scowls, he stares into the eyes of his adversaries and he talks about the importance of family. A lot. Whenever he needs a new tough guy to stare at, the producers brings in a new one.

This time around, it’s John Cena as Jakob Toretto, a long-lost brother whom Dom never cared to mention until now. Flashbacks reveal they became estranged after Dom learnt Jakob had a hand in their father’s death, a tragedy which was mentioned in the franchise’s first movie and never again. Jakob has obviously inherited the Toretto gene. So, driving, scowling and spying are his superpowers too. But his resentment at always being in Dom’s shadow has mushroomed into destroy-the-world villainy.