‘Eeb Allay Ooo!’ Shows the Horror Migrants Are Living in 2020

Eeb Allay Ooo! is a stinging political satire that very cleverly shows us the social, political and economic disparities that are a part and parcel of our society. The story is told through the eyes of Anjani, who comes to Delhi from his village with dreams only to be slapped hard by the brutal power-hungry city that boasts of spotless roads and swanky cars but does not hesitate to run over the financially weak, who barely have a roof over their heads.

Anjani lives in the poorest part of the capital, in a one-room house with his pregnant sister (Nutan Sinha) and brother-in-law. After much pleading, the latter gets the 20-something a ‘government job’ - that of a monkey repeller at Raisina Hill. The curtains actually raise with Anjani being ‘trained’ for this profession - he is made to watch a film about monkeys in English. The language might be Greek to Anjani, but there’s a line which blares out from the screen and Prateek here throws a masterstroke - “Because they are treated as gods, they are given food, they are corrupted, they are… made to think that they don’t need to forage anymore. So they become bold… They start demanding. Then the gods become pests.”