Review: Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Durgamati’ Is Dull and Disappointing 

Turns out it’s not the horror films that are scary but the the ones pretending too hard to belong to the genre that one should truly be afraid of. Durgamati ranks right up there with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii in this regard. Was the coronavirus and this sad year not bad enough that we now are being made to sit through terrible remakes of South Indian films?

Durgamati, a remake of the Tamil and Telugu bilingual Bhaagamathie has this uncanny ability to make you realise that you have made a mistake in the first 10 minutes itself. Not that anything drastically bad happens, but witnessing characters who do not talk to each other and instead shout at one another as if for the viewers to hear them and react always makes us look at any film uneasily. The dubbing only gets stranger as Durgamati progresses.