'Drishyam 3' Review: Mohanlal Wraps Up the Final Chapter, but Not the Suspense

It became a story about a life of fear, and the weight of guilt and trauma plaguing Georgekutty (Mohanlal continues to carefully craft one of Indian cinema’s most enjoyable recent creations), his wife Rani (Meena George), and his daughters Anu (Esther Anil) and Anju (Ansiba).

About the weight of pain, loss, and rage on Geetha Prabhakar (Astha Sharath) and her husband (Siddique), the parents of Varun, the sexual predator whom Georgekutty’s family killed in self-defence, which set everything in motion.

About the weight of ego and shame on the police who’ve been made a mockery of, considering Georgekutty’s story has now become the stuff of legend. A kind of open secret, considering most people seem to largely know what happened and that Georgekutty ‘got away with it’.

The second film even ends with a judge acknowledging to Inspector General of Police Thomas Bastin (Murali Gopy) that, even though they know he did it, without sufficient evidence, Georgekutty remains a free man—and that “both families deserve justice but will never get it”.