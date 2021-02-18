Drishyam 2 Review: Mohanlal’s Gripping Thriller Wins... Again

Drishyam 2 is a worthy contender to the original. It grabs your attention from the word go and entertains you throughout its two-and-a-half-hour duration. As I said, it’s always difficult to make a sequel that lives up to a successful original - and this case the writer and director further had the challenge of having to stay within the confines of a plot that was already laid out. This definitely couldn’t be one of those sequels where our main man, Georgekutty, jumps into a new world for a new adventure with a new set of characters. Despite being caged in by the limited plot, characters and narrative set by Drishyam, Joseph manages to draw out an impressive and intriguing storyline for the sequel.

This is not to say that the film isn’t without its flaws. One wishes that the filmmaker had included a few more sequences to foreshadow the events that tie-in with the climax. Perhaps, if the audience were taken as an ally to some of Georgekutty’s calculated moves after all hell breaks loose in his life, the pay-off at the end would have been more rewarding. While Georgekutty’s interest in films and his passion to become a filmmaker has been well embedded in the sequel, the scene involving his scriptwriter Vinaychandran (Saikumar) and the police appears contrived. The court scenes, instead of being merely functional, could have been more edgy with the defence and prosecution lawyers playing off each other.