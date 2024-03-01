Jeethu Joseph's 'Drishyam' Franchise Goes Global; Film Set For Hollywood Remake

According to a report by Variety, Panorama Studios has acquired international remake rights to the first and second installments of Drishyam from the film's original producers, Aashirvad Cinemas. In addition, there will also be a Spanish-language version of the popular franchise.

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director of Panorama Studios, shared in a press statement, "Drishyam's clever narrative has a universal appeal, and we are keen to celebrate this story with audiences worldwide. We are very happy to collaborate with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films to create this story in English for Hollywood. After Korea and Hollywood, our mission is to produce Drishyam in 10 countries in the next three to five years."

Mike Karz and Bill Bindley of Gulfstream Pictures further shared in a joint statement, "We are very happy to collaborate with Panorama Studios and JOAT Films on an English language adaptation of ‘Drishyam.’ The film is a timeless thriller that has entranced audiences across the globe. We can't wait to bring the movie to fans here in the U.S."

Drishyam was first made in 2013 in Malayalam, starring Mohanlal and Meena in the lead roles. The film was soon adapted for a Hindi-language remake starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in 2015. The second installment of the film's Hindi version grossed over Rs 345.05 crore worldwide.

While the English and Korean versions of Drishyam are yet to be released, the film has already had a successful run in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Sinhala, and Chinese.