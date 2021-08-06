'Dial 100' Review: Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta Shine in a Lifeless Thriller

“Jab 100 number dial karte hain log, kahin na kahin maddat ki umeed hoti hai logon mein” says Sr Police Inspector Nikhil Sood, speaking to a distressed caller from his Emergency Control Room in Mumbai. Written and directed by Rensil D’Silva, Dial 100 starts off as a slow burn thriller before losing steam and reaching a tepid end.

Anuj Rakesh Dhawan’s camera guides us as we follow Nikhil Sood into his control room, and leaves the drenched city outside to get accustomed to the sparse interiors of a police command centre. The drudgery of buzzing phone lines and routine conversations gets broken as a strange call from a lady gets transferred to Nikhil.

There is a sense of foreboding in the tone. The woman initially claims to be suicidal, and then reveals her sinister motives. Nikhil Sood tries to reason with her, but soon realises that things are spinning out of his control. As he desperately searches for her location while simultaneously trying to put together the pieces of the puzzle that inextricably bind him and his family to that woman, Dial 100 adroitly commands our attention.