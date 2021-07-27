Review: 'Mimi' Reduces Its Titular Character to a Sad Stereotype

Mimi, streaming on Netflix, is a film that deals with surrogacy. It's full of dialogues and scenes that are a little on the nose, talking about the pious relationship between a child and its mother. However, the dominant presence is that of melodrama. Mimi is as filmy as it gets, and I don’t mean this as a compliment.

The film begins in the year 2013. A 'dealer' from somewhere in UP calls up Mr John (Aidan Whytock) to let him know he has 'new girls' to show him. It’s creepy listening to him talk, and as the conversation continues we realise that John and his wife Summer are looking for a surrogate to carry their child. 'Those girls are weak', 'it's almost like a factory out there', says Summer (Evelyn Edwards). A sweeping shot of the forlorn faces of a few women gets replaced by that of a cheery taxi driver Bhanu (Pankaj Tripathi), who is driving the Americans around in the dusty lanes of Rajasthan. Clearly at that time the laws to protect rights of surrogates weren't as stringent, but this also isn’t the film to give us a real picture of the human cost of such surrogacy deals.