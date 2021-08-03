Sakshi Tanwar on Working With Neena Gupta in Dial 100: Couldn’t Ask For More
Dial 100, starring Neena Gupta, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sakshi Tanwar, is set to release on 6 August.
The trailer of Sakshi Tanwar’s upcoming film Dial 100 has captivated fans. The ZEE5 Original directed by Rensil D’Silva features Manoj Bajpayee as a police officer who gets a distress call from a Seema Palwa (played by Neena Gupta). Sakshi Tanwar plays the role of Manoj Bajpayee's wife.
In an exclusive chat with Indian Express, Tanwar said that the biggest reason to take up the film was that she got to share screen space with Neena Gupta, adding, “She is someone I have always admired. Apart from being a great actor, while shooting, I came to know she is a wonderful, warm person."
"Since we mostly shot at night, it could have been tough, but with her, it became such a pleasant time. She was fun, lively and we could connect and talk about so many things. We would sing together, and I kept asking her about her previous work which I had liked. I think I couldn’t have asked for more as I got to work with Neena ji and Manoj sir together."
Although, Sakshi Tanwar and Manoj Bajpayee may not have a lot of screen time in common, the Bade Achhe Lage Hain actor said they share some powerful scenes, which she thoroughly enjoyed doing.
She added that she had anticipated working with Manoj Bajpayee for a long time and went on to reveal their three-decade-old connection. Sakshi also acknowledged the rise in women-led narratives in films and web series.
“Not many know that when I was in college in Delhi, Manoj sir had come to take a workshop. He is, in a way, my first director as he worked with us on a play Madam, where I was playing the lead. It actually took me 30 years to share screen space with him,” she said.
“Women have ruled TV for many many years. This was missing on the bigger screen, but with digital platforms coming in, there are more and more opportunities. There are stronger roles for everyone, not just women.”Sakshi Tanwar, Actor
In Dial 100, while Bajpayee, playing a police officer, tries to help Gupta's character, their past relationship is unveiled which puts his wife (Tanwar), and their child, in danger. The thriller will stream on Zee5 from 6 August.
Besides Dial 100, Sakshi Tanwar also stars in Anushka Sharma’s produced Netflix series Mai.
