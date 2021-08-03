Sakshi Tanwar on Working With Neena Gupta in Dial 100: Couldn’t Ask For More

Although, Sakshi Tanwar and Manoj Bajpayee may not have a lot of screen time in common, the Bade Achhe Lage Hain actor said they share some powerful scenes, which she thoroughly enjoyed doing.

She added that she had anticipated working with Manoj Bajpayee for a long time and went on to reveal their three-decade-old connection. Sakshi also acknowledged the rise in women-led narratives in films and web series.

“Not many know that when I was in college in Delhi, Manoj sir had come to take a workshop. He is, in a way, my first director as he worked with us on a play Madam, where I was playing the lead. It actually took me 30 years to share screen space with him,” she said.